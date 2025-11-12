Tehsildars in Odisha empowered to amend land records for old registered deeds

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a historic decision, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules.

With the Chief Minister’s approval for amendment to the Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules, the citizens will now easily correct or update land records related to old registered deeds and valid documents.

As per the existing rules, if the Record of Rights (RoR) for land purchased before the settlement operation is not recorded in the buyer’s name, the buyer must appeal before the Board of Revenue or another Revision Court–a process often delayed for years due to heavy caseloads.

However, with the approved amendment, the Tehsildars will now be empowered to update RoRs in the buyer’s name for land purchased before settlement operations.

This change allows affected landowners to directly apply to their respective Tehsildars to have their RoR corrected or updated–eliminating the need for lengthy appeals and ensuring faster resolution of ownership issues.