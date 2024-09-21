Technical survey of Ratna Bhandar, Puri Jagannath temple darshan closed from 1pm to 6pm

Puri: A technical survey of Ratna Bhandar in Puri Jagannath temple shall be done today, darshan shall be closed from 1 pm to 6 pm. According to latest reports, Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of Ratna Bhandar supervision committee, arrived in Puri.

The radar and laser device have already reached Puri. The machine has been sourced from NGRI, Hyderabad. A detailed GPS survey of the outer and inner ratna bhandar will be carried out for three days.

Due to the inspection of the Ratna Bhandar for three days, the darshan for common people wil remain closed from 1 pm to 6 pm for three days that is September 21 to September 23 (including both days)

According to reports, the government cleanly specifies that during any such inspection, the temple shall be off bounds for the general public. Detailed reports awaited about the Ratna Bhandar inspection.