Technical inspection of Puri Shreemandira’s Ratnabhandar today, no darshan from 1pm

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct a preliminary survey and technical inspection of Ratnabhandara of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha today. The inspection will be carried out by a 26-member joint team of ASI and the temple administration. It will be a reconnaissance survey.

Conditional permission has been given to ASI to take various equipment to carry out scientific survey of the Ratnabhandara.

The images or videos to be taken during this survey will be used only for scientific research. It will not be broadcast on any media or social media.

Secondly, while taking or using scientific equipment, it has been specified that the culture and tradition of Shreemandira should be respected. The inspection will be conducted as per the approved guidelines (SOP) of the State Government.

Therefore, a special schedule has been prepared to give necessary time to the monitoring process without disturbing the rituals of the deities today. As per the special policy made for this purpose, public viewing will be closed today from 1 pm till completion of the inspection work.

However, Mahaprasada, the holy offering of the deities will be available for devotees. Interested devotees can buy Mahaprasad after entering the temple through the Singhadwara entrance and then crossing the Baisi Pabaccha (22 steps staircase) by the side of which Mahaprasada will be available at the Ananda Bazara and then exit the temple via the north door (Uttara Dwara).

It is to be noted that earlier, all the jewelery from the outer and inner Ratna Bhandara have been shifted to the temporary strong room as per the SOP approved by the state government.

The Srimandira Administrator has requested ASI to complete the renovation work of the Ratna Bhandara at the earliest after doing a thorough and professional inspection.