Teacher’s Day 2026: Know why is it celebrated on September 5

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Bhubaneswar: Teachers’ Day in India is observed every year on September 5 to honour educators and recognise their contribution towards the society.

It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished philosopher, scholar, teacher, and the second President of India.

The first Teachers’ Day in India was celebrated in 1962, after Radhakrishnan’s students and admirers wanted to mark his birthday. Instead of allowing the occasion to become a personal celebration, Radhakrishnan suggested that September 5 should be observed as Teachers’ Day to honour teachers and the teaching profession.

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Instead of focusing on one individual, the day became an opportunity to appreciate educators who help students acquire knowledge, develop skills and prepare for their future.

The tradition has continued for decades, making September 5 one of the most recognised occasions for celebrating teachers in India.

Teachers’ Day is not just about flowers, gifts or greetings. It is a day to remember the contribution of teachers, express gratitude to them and take a resolution to protect the dignity of education.