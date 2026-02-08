Teacher training workshop turns battlefield, drunk headmaster assaults colleagues in Dhenkanal

Advertisement

Kamkhayanagar: Tension erupted at Kusumi High School in Parjanga block of Dhenkanal district on Sunday after the headmaster was allegedly found drunk and was misbehaving with colleagues. A video has also gone viral.

As per reports, the headmaster, identified as Sankarsana Pradhan, reached a teacher training workshop in an intoxicated state at Kusumi High School. He allegedly abused them with foul language and also carried a sharp weapon and tried to attack them.

The police officers from Sanada station reached the spot and rescued the drunk headmaster. They have registered a case against the intoxicated principal.

A teacher training programe was conducted at Kusumi High School in Dhenkanal past five days. More than 50 teachers had participated in the workshop.

