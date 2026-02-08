Teacher training workshop turns battlefield, drunk headmaster assaults colleagues in Dhenkanal
Tension erupted at Kusumi High School in Dhenkanal district after the headmaster was allegedly found drunk and was misbehaving with colleagues
Kamkhayanagar: Tension erupted at Kusumi High School in Parjanga block of Dhenkanal district on Sunday after the headmaster was allegedly found drunk and was misbehaving with colleagues. A video has also gone viral.
As per reports, the headmaster, identified as Sankarsana Pradhan, reached a teacher training workshop in an intoxicated state at Kusumi High School. He allegedly abused them with foul language and also carried a sharp weapon and tried to attack them.
The police officers from Sanada station reached the spot and rescued the drunk headmaster. They have registered a case against the intoxicated principal.
A teacher training programe was conducted at Kusumi High School in Dhenkanal past five days. More than 50 teachers had participated in the workshop.