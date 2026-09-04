Teacher Killed After Being Run Over by Hyva Truck in Jagatsinghpur

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Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident just ahead of Teachers’ Day, a teacher was killed after being run over by a Hyva truck on the Cuttack-Paradip road. The accident took place near Barti Chhak in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Chaturbhuj Nayak, a resident of Eradanga panchayat. He was serving as a Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) of the Siddheshwari Cluster and was also working as a teacher at Deulsahi Primary School.

According to reports, Nayak was returning home from Cuttack today on a motorcycle in the afternoon. Near Barti Chhak, he reportedly lost control of the bike while negotiating a speed breaker and fell onto the road. He was thrown into the path of a Hyva truck coming from the Paradip side.

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The truck ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Another person travelling with Nayak on the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Raghunathpur Medical Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The tragic incident, occurring just a day before Teachers’ Day, has cast a pall of gloom over the local community.