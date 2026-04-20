Teacher dies of suspected heatstroke during census duty, Subarnapur

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Subarnapur: A teacher has allegedly died due to heatstroke while on census duty in Odisha’s Subarnapur district, raising concerns over working conditions during the ongoing heatwave.

The deceased has been identified as Bansidhar Bhoi from Bamaraj village under Ulunda block. He had reportedly gone to Sunapali village for census work earlier in the day. After returning home around 2 PM, he complained of severe illness.

Family members rushed him to Biramaharajpur hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. The family has alleged that prolonged exposure to extreme heat during duty led to his death.

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Bansidhar Bhoi was serving as the headmaster of Sunapali Primary School. He is survived by his wife and two unmarried daughters. The family has demanded government assistance following the incident.

Meanwhile, allegations have also surfaced regarding delay in ambulance services, which may have worsened his condition. Doctors have stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem, though heatstroke is suspected.

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