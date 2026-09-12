Teacher dies after wrong treatment in Ganjam, tension erupts

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Polsara: A teacher allegedly died after wrong treatment by quack in Pandiripada village under Polasara police limits in Ganjam district, triggering tension in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Pradhan, a resident of tribal-dominated Raipada village. He was working as a teacher at Pandiripada school.

According to his family, Ramesh had developed a fever a few days ago. His wife,Sabitri Pradhan reportedly took him to Jayaram Digal who was allegedly practising as a quack in their village. Jayaram allegedly administered saline along with three to four injections to Ramesh.

However, instead of recovering, Ramesh’s condition reportedly deteriorated and he eventually lost consciousness. His family rushed him to the Polasara Community Health Centre, where doctors, after examining his condition, referred him to a medical facility in Berhampur.

Ramesh was subsequently admitted to a hospital in MKCG Medical Collage & Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors reportedly declared him dead.

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Following his death, tension erupted outside the alleged quack’s residence. Agitated locals reportedly pelted stones at the house and damaged property.

Polasara police reached the spot and pacified the protesters. The protesters reportedly withdrew after the police assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

Locals have also alleged that the quack had previously been accused of providing improper treatment to several people in the area, with claims that eight to 10 people had died following such treatment. Residents further alleged that repeated complaints had been made to the administration against him, but no action was taken.

Police started an investigation that led to Ramesh’s death and the allegations against the quack.