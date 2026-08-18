Teacher delegation from Bhutan praises KIIT and KISS for education-led social empowerment

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Bhubaneswar: A delegation of teachers from Bhutan, who are on a seven-day visit to KIIT and KISS as part of the Cambridge Education Academic Immersion Programme, paid a courtesy visit to KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta today.

The delegation from the Department of School Education under Bhutan’s Ministry of Education and Skills Development is currently staying put at KIIT as part of the ‘India Trek’ programme. During the interaction, the delegation members praised Dr Samanta’s contribution to the field of education.

Sharing their impressions, the delegation members said that while many people across the world invest in different fields, individuals who dedicate their entire lives to education are extremely rare. They described Dr Samanta as one such rare personality. They particularly appreciated his dedication and commitment to working for children from tribal and disadvantaged communities.

The delegates said they had read and heard about KIIT and KISS earlier, but it was only after visiting the campus and witnessing the talent, discipline, active participation of students and advanced educational facilities that they were able to experience the reality for themselves.

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They described KISS as more than just an educational institution, calling it a social movement that has transformed the lives of thousands of tribal children. According to them, KISS has emerged as a ray of hope for tribal students. They observed that students at KISS hold Dr. Samanta in deep respect and consider his contribution to be life-changing.

The delegation also remarked that the people of Odisha must consider themselves fortunate to have an institution like KISS and an educationist like Dr. Samanta. His contribution, they said, extends beyond students and has also contributed to the development of society and local communities.

At the end of their interaction, the delegation expressed its gratitude KIIT, KISS and the Government of Bhutan. The teachers said they would take the experiences and inspiration gained during their visit back to Bhutan and share them with students and communities in their country.

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