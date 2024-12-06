Teacher beats Class 4 student with sandal in Odisha’s Balangir district, family lodges police complaint

Kantabanji: In a shocking incident a teacher allegedly beat a Class 4 student with sandal in the school premises on Friday. The incident took place at the Balikhamar Upper Primary School under Muribahal Police Station limits in Balangir district of Odisha.

The accused teacher has been identified as Bibekananda Munda.

As per reports, a teacher of the Balikhamar UP School in Kantabanji area allegedly thrashed a student of Class 4 with sandal. After eating the mid-day meal in the school the student was washing the disc when it somehow fell down from his hand. As a result the teacher got angry and beat the student with ‘chappal’.

After knowing about this the parents of the student went to the Police Station and lodged an FIR against the teacher for allegedly beating the student with ‘chappal’.

After getting the complaint Muribahal Police swung into action and initiated investigation.

Further probe of the case is underway while till this repot was written no arrest had been made. However, Police have said that the culprit has been summoned for interrogation by Police.

Further information awaited.

