Tata Motors revises prices of Punch in India

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Tata Punch, one of the popular offerings from Tatat Motors, has become the latest automobile product to receive a price revision in India. Tata Motors has imposed an upward price revision of up to Rs 10,000 depending on the variant. The latest revision is part of the price hike implemented across Tata Motors’ model range.

With the price hike, the Tata Punch has become costlier by Rs 10,000. Now, the entry-level Punch now carries a price tag of Rs. 5.75 lakh, while the top-spec version is priced at Rs. 10.77 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the price revision varies between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 across its variants.

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The company has not made any major changes to the SUV’s mechanically or feature-wise despite the price revision.

The Punch continues to be offered in multiple variants and powertrain options. The Punch is available with petrol and CNG powertrain options, depending on the variant. The model is also offered with a manual and an AMT transmission choices.

Despite the latest price hike, it competes with the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the compact SUV segment.

Also Read: Car buyers to pay more for Tata Motors cars from September 2026