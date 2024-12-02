Task Force constituted for formation of Southern Odisha Development Council

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to include all sections of the society in the development process of the state, the Odisha Government constituted a task force for formation of Southern Odisha Development Council (SODC).

Informing about the decision of the State government, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the task force would submit its report to the government within 30 days of its formation.

School and Mass Educaton Minister Nityanand Gond would head the task force. Its members are:

Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena,

Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Gokulananda Mallik,

Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi,

Kandhamal MP Sukant Kumar Panigrahi,

Digapahandi MLA Siddhant Mohapatra,

Malkangiri MLA Narasingh Madkami,

Paralakhemundi MLA Rupesh Kumar Panigrahi,

Phulbani MLA Uma Charan Mallik

Pattangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam

Three ex-officio members including RDC (Southern Division), RDC (Central Division) and managing director of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) also have been included in the taskforce.