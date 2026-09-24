Tampara Lake Water Level Rises, Bank Colony in Chhatrapur Waterlogged

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Chhatrapur: Houses have been marooned as rainwater entered residential areas in Chhatrapur Municipality in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday. Rainwater has reportedly entered houses in Bank Colony following a rise in the water level of the famous Tampara Lake.

It has been claimed that due to improper drainage system of the lake water, the waterlogging has started in the locality. Several houses are now surrounded by water, and the water level is continuing to rise, posing a threat to residents.

Noteworthy to mention that incessant rainfall over the last few days has led to waterlogging in various areas, with roads submerged and movement disrupted.

Waterlogging has been reported in areas adjoining Tampara Lake on the outskirts of Chhatrapur due to the rising water level. Residents in waterlogged areas are facing severe difficulties.

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Meanwhile, Ganjam District Collector has reportedly visited the spot, reviewed the situation and assured that steps are being taken for discharge of water.

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