Talchua Marine Police Station IIC suspended after mother-son duo alleges brutal custodial torture

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Bhubaneswar: The inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sandhyarani Jena of Talchua Marine Police Station in Kendrapada district has been suspended.

DGP YB Khurania has placed Inspector Sandhyarani Jena, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Talchua Marine Police Station in Kendrapada district, under immediate suspension.

During the suspension period, Jena will remain under the disciplinary control of the Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Cuttack. Kendrapada SP has been directed to serve the order and submit draft charges along with supporting evidence for disciplinary proceedings.

The action has been taken after serious allegations of custodial torture at Talchua Marine Police Station. A mother-son duo from Giriapahi village— Annapurna Mandal (55) and her son Ananta Kumar Mandal (31) alleged that they were summoned to the station on May 25 in connection with a family dispute.

They alleged that woman IIC Sandhya Rani Jena and police personnel verbally abused them and physically assaulted them.

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Annapurna claimed she was beaten with lathis and assaulted in a half-naked condition in front of her son. Her son, Anant, also accused the police of brutal treatment saying police summoned us and took us inside a toilet where a Havildar and a woman IIC assaulted both me and my mother.

Annapurna further alleged that the police seized her son Anant’s mobile phone and forced both of them to sign on blank papers. The mother-son duo was allegedly detained and subjected to torture inside the police station till 11:40 PM before being released.

The mother-son duo reportedly sustained multiple injuries and was later admitted to Rajnagar community health centre. Medical examination reportedly revealed injury marks on Annapurna’s hands and Ananta’s neck, hands, legs and back.

Further investigation into the matter is awaited.