Talchua IIC Sandhyarani Jena suspended for custodial assault and police excess

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Cuttack: Odisha DGP YB Khurania suspended Talchua IIC Sandhyarani Jena after a woman and her son leveled serious allegations of custodial assault and police excess against her.

During the period the order remains in force, she will remain under the disciplinary control of the I.G. of Police, CR, Cuttack and she will draw the S.A. and D.A. as admissible under Rule- 90 of Odisha Service Code.

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It is to be noted here that one Annapurna Mandal and her son Anant Mandal of Giriapahi village had alleged before Pattamundai SDPO Sukanta Kumar Patra that they were physically assaulted and verbally abused after being summoned to the police station in connection with a family dispute case.

Following the complaint, Pattamundai SDPO initiated an inquiry and suggested for Jena’s suspension after knowing the reality.