Talcher: Wife Dead, Husband Critical After Truck Hits Scooty Near Chainpal Overbridge

Advertisement

Talcher: In a tragic road accident, a woman died on the spot and her husband sustained critical injuries in Angul district of Odisha on Tuesday. The accident took place after a truck hit their scooty near Chainpala overbridge in Talcher area.

As per reports, the couple, who are said to be from Hindol area, were going from Talcher towards Kamakshyanagar on a scooty when the truck hit them near Chainpala.

The wife died on the spot while the husband is critically injured.

Police have seized the accident-involved truck and have started an investigation.

Update:

Advertisement

The deceased woman has been identified as Sabitri Behera and her husband as Bhuban Behera. Both are residents of Kansara village in Hindol area.

Bhuban Behera works as an assistant at the veterinary hospital in Kamakshyanagar.

The couple had gone to their native village to attend their granddaughter’s birthday and were returning when the accident took place at Chainpal today.

Talcher Police has seized the truck and detained the driver for further investigation.

The body has been seized and sent to Talcher Mandapal Hospital for post-mortem.