Taking selfies or making reels near railway tracks or on a moving train is a punishable offense: East Coast Railway

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a strict awareness campaign warning the public — especially the youth and social media enthusiasts — against the deadly and illegal practice of shooting videos or making “reels” on the railway tracks, near the tracks or on the footboards or roofs of running trains. It has clarified that such reckless act is not only life-threatening but is also a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989.

The move comes in response to a worrying trend where some people, in order to gain social media fame, are putting their own safety and that of the railway management at risk, which often leads to tragic and fatal accidents.

The East Coast Railway has urged that railway tracks, station premises and running trains are not a backdrop for entertaining videos, but are high-risk operational areas. Unauthorised entry or performing stunts in these areas is a serious threat to life and an act of criminal negligence, it said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been directed to follow a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against violators. Legal action will be swift and strict. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone who captures photos or videos near a moving train, or trespasses on the railway tracks. Such violators will be booked under sections 147 and 153 of the Railway Act, 1989, which will also attract financial penalties along with imprisonment.

The East Coast Railways appeals to all citizens, especially students and youth, to understand and follow the safety guidelines, emphasizing that life is more valuable than a post.

The public have been advised never to go on the railway tracks for any purpose, including photography, as the trains move at high speed and cover a distance faster than they appear to. People should refrain from performing dangerous stunts like jumping off a moving train, riding on footboards, or climbing onto the roof or engine to film videos, as such actions can lead to fatal contact with high-voltage overhead electric (OHE) lines.

Everyone should maintain a safe distance from the platform edges and respect safety zones, especially when a train is approaching or passing. Getting on or off a moving train is also a punishable offence. Parents and teachers have been urged to advise the youth about the real dangers and the strict legal consequences of attracting social media attention through dangerous train stunts.

The Railways has also urged parents and teachers to sensitize children on this issue — that they should not risk their lives by doing train stunts for online fame.