Sword-wielding miscreants spread terror in Bhubaneswar, injures commuter

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Bhubaneswar: In another case of sword attack in Bhubaneswar, some unknown miscreants attacked commuters in the road area under the Capital police jurisdiction in capital city Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the miscreant reportedly attacked a commuter on the Kalpana-Rajamahal road in capital over some minor arguments regarding bike riding during late Tuesday night. A commuter named Bijay Mohapatra, who lives in the Ganganagar area.

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The police reached the spot on getting information about the attack and rushed Bijay to the Capital hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the incident and police is looking for the miscreants.