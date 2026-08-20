Sword attack in Ganjam: Youth seriously injured

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Khallikot: A young man was severely injured in a sword attack in Bhejiput village under Khallikot police station limits in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Muna Nayak.

According to reports, Muna had been consuming alcohol and abusing and threatening people in the village.

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During argument, he allegedly picked up a verbal fight with another youth, who attacked him with a sword, leaving Muna critically injured.

Following which, he was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

After receiving the information, Police rushed to the spot in Bhejiput outpost police and detained the suspect. Further investigation is on.

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