Youth critical in sword attack in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Tension continues to grip the capital city as another violent incident has come to light. Allegedly over past rivalry, armed miscreants launched a brutal attack on a youth on Thursday in the Nuagaon area under Dhauli police limits.

The victim has been identified as Subun Dhir.

According to reports, the attackers chased the youth on the road before attacking him with swords. Following the sword attack, Suban sustained grievous injuries to his head and hands in the assault.

Commuters rescued the critically injured youth and rushed him to Capital Hospital for treatment.

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After receiving information, Odisha Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident while efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused involved in the attack.

Similarly, two days ago, another stabbing incident had surfaced from the Sabar Sahi area under Saheed Nagar police limits. Reportedly, three friends were having a feast together when a minor argument suddenly turned violent, leading to one friend attacking another with a knife.

In the incident, Ram Soren sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment. Odisha Police had detained the three youths and initiated an investigation into the matter.