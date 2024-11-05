Sword attack in Bhubaneswar, man critical

Bhubaneswar: In a horrific incident, a man was critically injured in a brutal sword attack by unknown miscreants in the Palaspali area here late on Monday night. The injured has been identified as Sibaprasad Srichandan, a resident of Palaspali lane 10.

According to the sources, the sword attack happened following previous altercations, three miscreants attacked Sibaprasad when he was returning to is home late at night. The victim was stabbed at multiple places on his body.

Locals rushed him to Capital hospital here for treatment where the doctors referred him to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. This incident has terrorised the Palaspali residents who are still gripping with the fear.

The Commissioner of Police met him at AIIMS and checked on his health. Police has issued a manhunt to nab the accused in the sword attack with the help of CCTV footages collected from the area.