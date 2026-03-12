Sword attack in Berhampur leaves youth critical, watch

Advertisement

Berhampur: Sword attack in Berhampur has left a youth critical in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in Gangadhar Nagar under Badbazar Police limits.

The victim has been identified as Surya Narayan Behera of Balajipentha.

As per the information received, Surya Narayan had gone to Gangadhar Nagar for some work yesterday night when some miscreants started argument with him. As he protested them, the miscreants attacked him with swords.

Accordingly, when Surya tried to run away from the spot, the miscreants chased him and attacked with sword.

Surya suffered serious injuries on his left hand in the attack by the miscreants.

Local residents have admitted Surya to MKCG Medical College and hospital in a critical condition.

It has been learnt that the attack was done due to past enemity.

Investigation by Badbazar police station has begun in this matter.

Watch the video here: