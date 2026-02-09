Switzerland MP and Global Ambassador of KIIT & KISS Dr Niklaus Samuel Gugger attends KIIT Knowledge Tree lecture series

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Dr Niklaus Samuel Gugger, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Switzerland and Global Ambassador of KIIT & KISS attended the KIIT Knowledge Tree lecture series today.

During the KIIT Knowledge Tree lecture series, Niklaus Samuel Gugger interacted with the students of KIIT & KISS and shared his life experiences.

From an abandoned childhood to serving as a three-term parliamentarian, Gugger’s journey spoke of courage, patience and kindness. His simple message to the students — to go the extra mile, stay humane, and be kind — carried deep meaning and practical wisdom.

Dr Gugger has been associated with KIIT and KISS for nearly 15 years, and his continued faith in our institutions and our students is deeply encouraging.

On this occasion, KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samanta thanked Gugger saying, “I am grateful to him (Gugger) for inspiring young minds of KIIT and KISS and reminding them that determination and values can shape any destiny.”

