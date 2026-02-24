Swiss ambassador Maya Tissafi visits KIIT and KISS

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Maya Tissafi, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to India and Bhutan, visited the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) today.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta extended her a warm welcome in the presence of thousands of the students and staff of the varsities.

During her visit Tissafi spent time on the campus, interacted warmly with the KISS students and closely observed the model through which education, care and opportunity are brought together for tribal students.

She also highly appreciated the efforts being made by Samanta to empower children from underprivileged backgrounds and was happy to see their confidence and discipline.

Ambassador Tissafi has had a distinguished diplomatic career, serving Switzerland in important international roles. Her visit and thoughtful interaction with the students were encouraging for the entire KIIT and KISS family.

Samanta also expressed his gratefulness to Tissafi for her time and interest in the works of KIIT and KISS.