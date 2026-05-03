Swing play turns tragic for minor boy as his neck gets entangled

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Baripada: Swing play turned tragic for a seven-year-old boy as his neck accidentally got entangled in Udala area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Satya Murmu of JAGANNATHI village under Udala police station limits of the district.

According to reports, the minor boy was reportedly playing with the makeshift swing which was made by using an old saree and tied to a branch of sugar apple near his house while other family members were busy with their works. However, his neck accidentally got entangled leading to accidental strangulation which possibly caused her death.

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The matter came to light only when one of the family members reached the spot after a considerable amount of time and alerted other family members. Soon, the boy was rushed to the Udala hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Udala police, which reached the village after getting information, initiated an investigation and are currently find out the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Meanwhile, the heart-wrenching incident has left everyone shocked in the locality with the residents mourning his unfortunate and untimely death.