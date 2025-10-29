Sweeper job fraud: Burla police detains 18 agents, cash worth Rs 13 lakh seized

Advertisement

Sambalpur: Burla police in Sambalpur district today reportedly detained as many as 18 agents including five women for their involvement a multi-district sweeper job fraud and seized cash worth Rs 13 lakh.

While speaking to the newsmen, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said that police started an investigation into the fraud case after a resident of Kardola village in Chipilima area of the district lodged a complaint on October 23.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Rahul alias Samrat Roy of Badbazar, Sambalpur and Padmabati Tandi of Satupali village on October 23 and forwarded them to the court.

Later, police took Roy on two-day remand for further interrogation during which he revealed about the involvement of 18 supervisors and agents in the fraud.

All the 18 persons were today picked by the police for interrogation. Cops also seized Rs 13 lakh from one of them whom they identified as Bhagyashree Mahananda, who used to work as a supervisor and found to have collected the money from victims in the Sambalpur area.

Further probe into the matter is underway to find out others involvement in the case.