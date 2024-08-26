Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati death case: Odisha govt to make probe report public

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will soon make the probe report on the murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati public, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday.

While speaking to the newsmen today, on the occasion of the death anniversary of the deceased VHP leader, the Law Minister said that Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has held a discussion on the issue and will take a final decision to make the probe report pubic soon.

Notably, unidentified miscreants killed Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and four of his associates at his Jalespata Ashram in Kandhamal district in 2008.

Talking a serious note of the case, the erstwhile state government had formed a Commission under the leadership of Justice AS Naidu to probe the case. Although the commission submitted its report eight years ago, however, it is yet to be made public.

