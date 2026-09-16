Suspicious pigeon with Bangladesh links rescued in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj: A suspicious pigeon carrying a copper metal ring marked with alleged Bangladesh codes was reportedly rescued by a resident of Kashipada village in Mayurbhanj district. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

According to sources, the pigeon was spotted near the house of Harish Chandra Puhan in Kashipada village on Tuesday afternoon. A blue-coloured metal ring, resembling a brass ring, was found attached to one of its legs. The metal ring was sporting the letters of “BAN-2024” and “701831”.

A crowd started to gather at the spot to see the pigeon as more people got to know about the incident. Keeping in mind the importance of the incident, Harish Chandra Puhan’s son, Srikash Puhan, rescued the bird and informed Baisinga police. He later handed over the pigeon to the police station.

Advertisement

On being informed about the incident, Betanati SDPO Minati Biswal and Baisinga police station officer Babashankar Saraf reportedly examined the code and number inscribed on the ring.

Authorities are yet to establish its actual origin or determine why the ring was attached to its leg. The police are investigating where the pigeon came from, the significance of the markings “BAN-2024” and “701831”, and whether there is any other reason behind the coded ring.