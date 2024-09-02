Suspicious death of youth in Pipili, extra-marital relationship suspected to be cause!

Pipili: In a shocking incident, there has been a suspicious death of youth in Pipili block of Puri district in Odisha said reports on Monday. The deceased youth has been identified as Nilakantha.

The police recovered the body from the canal embankment. It has been reported that the murder was allegedly due to an alleged extramarital relationship. The police have detained three people and are interrogating them following the family’s complaint.

According to the information available, some people called Nilakantha on Sunday night. Nilakantha left the house and did not return home for a long time. But at around 1 am, the family members rescued Nilakantha in a critical condition from near a canal embankment.

He was immediately admitted to a nearby medical center. The doctor pronounced him dead on arrival. The family has alleged that Nilakantha was killed. The police have detained three people in connection with the incident. Among the detainees are two men and one woman.

However, the police arrived and seized the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation is underway relating to the death of youth in Pipili. Detailed reports awaited.