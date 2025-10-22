Suspicious death of youth in deaddiction center in Cuttack, 4 arrested

Advertisement

Cuttack: In the case of the suspicious death of youth in the deaddiction center in Cuttack, as many as four youths have been arrested by the police. The Cuttack Sadar Police Station has arrested Raja Betal, Rohit Ranjan Samal, Ramakant Swain and Ashutosh Das

On Tuesday, there were reports that a youth has died under suspicious circumstances in a deaddiction center under Cuttack Sadar police station area in Cuttack district of Odisha. The incident took place in a deaddiction center in the Uttamapur area.

The deceased youth has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Das. His home is in Jatni area under Khurda district. He was working in Mumbai after completing his engineering degree. He was admitted to the de-addiction center due to depression. He had been living there for more than three months.

However, his family members had alleged that he was murdered. They have demanded an investigation into why the CCTV was not working in the de-addiction center. The Sadar police station reached the spot and investigated into the incident.

It is worth mentioning that as many as four people from the de-addiction center are being questioned by the police. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.