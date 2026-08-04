Suspended Sharankul IIC Sujit Kumar Das Appears Before Crime Branch CAW

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Nayagarh: Former Sarankul Police Station IIC Sujit Das surrendered before the Crime Branch’s CAW wing on following an order from the High Court.

Das was taken to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital for a medical test after his surrender.

According to the complaint, a woman who had come to the police station to lodge a complaint alleged that Sujit Das made obscene gestures to her over a WhatsApp call and also raped her. She later filed a complaint with the Nayagarh SP, following which a case was registered at Sarankul Police Station.

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Acting on the DGP’s directions, Das was suspended and the Crime Branch’s CAW wing was entrusted with the probe. Since his suspension, Das had been absconding and had filed for anticipatory bail in the High Court.

As per the High Court’s directive, he surrendered before CAW.

The victim woman said she had faith in the Director General of Police and the Nayagarh SP, and expressed confidence in the Crime Branch CAW investigation.