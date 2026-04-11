Suspected terrorist arrested in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: In a joint operation between Delhi police and Commissionerate police, a man suspected to have terrorist link, have been arrested from Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Commissionerate Police DCP Jagmohan Mina informed that a man named Mohammad Emran has been arrested for having terrorist link.

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According to police, he was posting various things on social media. The police arrested him after getting clues about his terrorist links.

The police have recovered his mobile, laptop and many important information. The investigation is ongoing.