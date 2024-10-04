Surprise raids conducted in Sambalpur and Bargarh jails, intoxicants, Bhang, Khaini seized, watch

Sambalpur/ Bargarh: Surprise raids were conducted in Sambalpur Jail and Bargarh jail today early in the morning in Odisha. In this raid Police seized intoxicants.

A raid was conducted in Sambalpur Jail at 3.30 am today. The raid was conducted in the presence of the Magistrate. Higher officials as well as other officials conducted the raid along with local officials.

Various types of drugs have been seized from the jail. During the raid, drugs such as pills, cigarettes, and narcotics were seized. Questions have been raised as to how so many drugs were brought into the jail. The jailer has suspected the involvement of some jail staff in the drug trade.

Sambalpur Additional SP has informed that the raid started from 3:30 AM while there are 22 wards in Sambalpur Jail. As many as 576 inmates are living in the jail. Their furniture has also been checked. 7 inspectors, 2 SDPOs, 4 platoons of police force and one additional SP were present during the raid in presence of the magistrate.

After Sambalpur, raids were also conducted in Bargarh jail. At 5 o’clock in the morning today, there was a surprise raid in Bargarh Jail. The raid took place in the presence of 14 officers with 2 platoon forces.

Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena himself was present during the raid in which intoxicants, money and medicine were seized.

Doubts have arisen as to how these narcotics can be taken into the jail amid tight security. On the other hand, Bargarh SP said that Jailer Salman Kujur will be questioned and an investigation will be conducted.

Watch the video here: