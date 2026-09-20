Watch: Suresh Raina arrives in for inaugural match of ‘Odisha T20 League CM Trophy’ 2026

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Kataka: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina arrived in Odisha for the inaugural match of the ‘Odisha T20 League CM Trophy’ 2026 to begin at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Kataka from today.

It is to be noted here that Raina along with Debashish Mohanty, former Odia cricketer, has been appointed as the ambassador of the ‘Odisha T20 League CM Trophy.’

On his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Raina was warmly welcomed by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) officials.

A huge crowd of his fans and followers also had gathered at the airport to have a glance of Raina, who also waved at them and gave his autographs to several of them.

While speaking to the media persons, Raina said, “It is a great initiative by the Odisha Cricket Association and I am very grateful to have been invited by OCA. It is a huge platform for the players to showcase their talents.”

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“Siba Sundar Das and Debashish Mohanty from Odisha have already played for India and I wish and hopeful that many players from the state represent the country in the coming days,” he added.

A total of six teams -Bhubaneswar Tigers, Cuttack Panthers, Puri Titans, Sambalpur Warriors, Keonjhar Miners and Rourkela Steelers- are taking part in the Odisha T20 League CM Trophy 2026.

The tournament which begins today will continue till September 29. The inaugural match will be played between Sambalpur Warriors and Kataka Panthers.