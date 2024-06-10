Suresh Pujari confirms CM candidate will be decided in party meeting tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The MLA of Brajrajnagar, Suresh Pujari has confirmed that the new Chief Minister of Odisha will be chosen in the party meeting set to be held tomorrow. While returning from Delhi following the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Suresh Pujari mentioned that the party have not confirmed the name of the new CM so far.

While speaking to media, he mentioned, ” Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav are being selected as observers. They are set to meet the newly elected MLAs and who will be the CM will be decided tomorrow in the meeting.” He further urged everyone to wait for the party’s decision.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP Parliamentary Board today appointed Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav as observers for election of the leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha. They are all set to hold a meeting here tomorrow.

Notably, BJP had earlier announced to hold the historic oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of the State on June 10, however, the date was changed today and the new CM will now take oath on June 12.

The party also rescheduled the crucial legislative party meeting from June 10 to June 11. It is speculated that the name of the new CM will be announced during the meeting, which is expected to begin at 11 AM and the CM would take oath at 7 PM on the following day.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh And Bhupendra Yadav Appointed Observers For Election Of The Leader Of BJPLP In Odisha=