Suresh Nayak sheltered and aided Shankar Prusty to evade arrest: Odisha Crime Branch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam mastermind Shankar Prusty was in a continuous contact with Suresh Nayak, the CEO of Silicon Techlab, informed the Crime Branch which is currently probing the sensational case.

According to the Crime Branch, Nayak even sheltered Prusty at his company’s Guest House and aided him to evade arrest by the police.

“In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the large-scale organized criminal conspiracy involving adoption of unfair means in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024, the Crime Branch has arrested Suresh Nayak, promoter of M/s Silicon Tech Pvt. Ltd., on 03.11.2025, in connection with CB PS Case No. 07/2025 under relevant sections of law,” read a press note of the Crime Branch.

“The investigation has revealed that ITI Ltd., which had been entrusted with the conduct of the SI Examination, had sublet the work to M/s Silicon Tech Pvt. Ltd. for execution. Further probe has established that Suresh Nayak was the sole individual responsible for the preparation, printing, and transportation of the question papers,” it added.

Advertisement

It further said that during the course of investigation, came to light that Suresh Nayak was in continuous contact with Shankar Prusty. Evidence has established that Nayak had provided shelter to Prusty in his company guest house located at Kalkaji, New Delhi, and then alerted him to abscond from the said premises and evade Police arrest and investigation, which clearly established their nexus.

The investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend all other individuals involved in the organised criminal conspiracy, assured the probe agency.

Earlier in the day, the Crime Branch team produced both of them before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Rural Magistrate in Berhampur, which sent them to the judicial custody.

The Crime Branch is also said to have applied before the court to take the duo on a seven-day remand to further interrogate and unearth more information regarding the scam. However, the court decided to hear the plea tomorrow.