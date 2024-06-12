Surama Padhy to become the new Speaker of Odisha Assembly!

By Himanshu 0
Surama Padhy to become the new Speaker
Ranpur MLA Surama Padhy

Bhubaneswar: Surama Padhy most likely will be the new Speaker of the Odisha Assembly. She is the MLA from the Ranpur Assembly Constituency in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

Surama Padhy has become MLA for twice. She was elected from Ranpur in the year 2004 after contesting with BJP ticket. And recently in the 2024 elections she was also elected from the same constituency from the Saffron party.

Besides, reports also suggest that Badasahi MLA Sanatana Bijuli is likely to be the new Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Assembly in the BJP’s first Government in Odisha. Bijuli has become MLA of Badasahi for two terms — in 2019 and 2024.

