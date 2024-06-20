Surama Padhy elected as the new Speaker of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Surama Padhy has been elected as the new Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly, said reports on Thursday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has welcomed her. The opposition leader Naveen Patnaik also welcomed her in the Odisha Assembly.

Surma Padhy became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, her name has been formally announced today. Surma Padhy has been unanimously elected. This was announced by the Protem Speaker of the House Ranendra Pratap Swain.

The MLAs of all parties, including the Chief Minister, congratulated her after she took charge as Speaker. Surma Padhy filed her nomination as the only candidate for the post yesterday.

It is worth mentioning that Surma Padhy is a two-time MLA. She won from Ranpur in 2004 and 2024. Padhy was born on 29 December 1960. Surma graduated from Utkal University with a bachelor’s degree in Home Science and pursued her LLB degree. A lawyer by profession, Surma joined the BJP in 1988. She was the State BJMM President from 1998 to 2000. She was the national president of BJMM from 2000 to 2002. Worked as BJP National Working Member, as the Chairman of Odisha State Cashew Corporation. Surma was also the Vice President of India Scout and Guide.

