Supreme Court grants much awaited breather to Congress leader Mohammed Moquim

Cuttack: Congress leader Mohammed Moquim gets much awaited relief from Supreme Court said reliable reports on Monday. After the High Court declared his Assembly election null and void, Moquim approached the Supreme Court. Along with this, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the opposite party that is Debashish Samantaray.

A bench of Supreme Court judges Justice Suryakant and Justice KV Viswanathan heard the case and accepted Mokim’s petition for trial.

The Orissa High Court on March 4 annulled the election of Cuttack-Babarati Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim, said reports. According to reports, the High Court of Odisha annulled the elections of the Cuttack Barabati MLA from Congress for failing to furnish detailed information.

It is worth mentioning that, the MLA has failed to declare details regarding criminal cases against him in an affidavit during the filing of nomination. Further reports say that, ex-MLA of Cuttack Debashish Samantaray had filed the petition against Mohammed Moquim in this regard.

On January 22 this year, the suspension of Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and Chiranjib Biswal has been revoked said reports in this regard.

According to reports, the suspension has been lifted on two of the Congress leaders. Congress revoked the suspension of Barbati-Cuttack MLAs Mohammad Mokim and Chiranjib Biswal. Both of them were suspended on charges of anti-party activities. Mokim and Chiranjib were suspended on July 15 last year.

