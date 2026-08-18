Supreme Court Collegium approves proposal for appointment of four Judges in Orissa High Court

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Kataka: The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held today has approved the proposal for appointment of four Advocates as Judges of the High Court of Orissa.

As per the proposal, which got the Supreme Court Collegium nod today, senior Advocates Sasmita Tripathy, Aditya Narayan Das, Rajjeet Roy, and Gautam Misra will be appointed the Judges of Orissa High Court.

The sanctioned strength of judges of the Orissa High Court is 33. Currently, there are 17 judges working in the High Court. Out of these 17, the Collegium has already recommended the transfer of Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra to two other High Courts.

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Justice Pathak has been recommended for transfer to Gujarat High Court and Justice Mohapatra to Chhattisgarh High Court. As a result, if these two transfers are implemented, the strength of judges in the Orissa High Court will come down to 15. After this, if the four new judges recommended today are appointed, the strength will reach 19. This means, 14 posts will remain vacant as compared to the sanctioned posts of 33.

Despite the assurance of four new appointments amid the shortage of judges, the problem of vacancies in the High Court will continue. The Orissa High Court Bar Association has also expressed concern that the hearing and decision-making process is being affected due to the shortage of judges.

Also Read: Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra from Orissa High Court