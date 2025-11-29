Supplementary Budget is destroying hopes of many people of Odisha: LoP Naveen Patnaik

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The supplementary budget presented in the Odisha Assembly by the BJP government is destroying the hopes and aspiration of many people of Odisha, alleged Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today.

Taking to his X handle, Patanaik slammed the Mohan Majhi-led State government saying that the supplementary budget is destroying the hopes of many Odia residents.

“In the first full year of the new BJP government, there is no sign of any major infrastructure project or new vision that was expected. This is pushing us towards fiscal austerity,” Naveen claimed.

He further said that the administrative expenses are being curtailed. Odisha’s debt burden is increasing. The budget allocates 900 crore for the Public Works Department, and barring a few urban area infrastructure initiatives, there is nothing else.

“It seems this supplementary budget is a ploy to conceal the declining central grants and revenue shortfalls. Not for the welfare of the state’s residents, this is an additional effort to mislead the people of the state,” reacted the former Chief Minister.

ବିଜେପି ସରକାର ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଆଗତ କରିଥିବା ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ବଜେଟ୍ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ଅନେକ ଆଶାକୁ ଧୂଳିସାତ କରୁଛି। ନୂତନ ବିଜେପି ସରକାରର ପ୍ରଥମ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଆଶା କରାଯାଉଥିବା କୌଣସି ବଡ଼ ଭିତ୍ତିଭୂମି ଯୋଜନା କିମ୍ବା ନୂତନ ଦୂରଦୃଷ୍ଟି ଏଥିରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିନାହିଁ। ଏହା ଆମକୁ ରାଜକୋଷୀୟ ନିଅଣ୍ଟ ଆଡ଼କୁ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ାଉଛି। ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 29, 2025

Notably, CM Mohan Charan Majhi tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 crore in the State Assembly yesterday.