Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo missile successfully test fired off Odisha coast

By Himanshu
Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo
Balasore: A Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) missile was successfully test fired off Odisha coast from Dhamra’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore district on Saturday.

As per reports, the launch took place at 6:55 PM today. The SMART missile is capable of carrying a high-explosive warhead weighing up to 50 kg.

In today’s test, the SMART missile has hit the target up to 1368 km.

Today’s test was success. After launching from the missile launch pad, it releases torpedoes in the middle of the ocean to destroy enemy submarines. The Torpedoes target deep-sea submarines.

