Supari Killer in Jagatsinghpur Sasmita Das Murder Case Arrested From Bihar

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Jagatsinghpur: The supari killer in the Jagatsinghpur’s Sasmita Das murder case has been arrested from Bihar on Saturday. The contract killer allegedly hired to murder Sasmita Das in Kathiapada area of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha was arrested by police.

The accused supari killer has been identified as Lalu Yadav, alias Lalu Kumar, who worked at an automobile shop in Jamshedpur.

According to police, Lalu Kumar was hired by Suryakant Swain, whom the deceased believed to be her lover, to kill Sasmita Das for Rs 2 lakh. An advance of Rs 20,000 was paid to Lalu Kumar as part of the deal.

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Sasmita Das was brutally murdered on April 20, and her body was found in a deserted cornfield in the Kathiapada area of Jagatsinghpur district a few days ago.

Police launched a multi-angle probe into the case. Within 24 hours of the complaint, the prime accused, Surya Kant Swain, was arrested from Jamshedpur. Three police teams were later formed to investigate leads across Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police said Lalu Yadav was nabbed from Bihar and has been forwarded to court following his arrest.