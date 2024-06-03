Sunstroke death rises in Odisha, toll mounted to 30

Bhubaneswar: The sunstroke death toll in Odisha due to intense heatwave condition risen to 30 today, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu.

In a press release, the SRC said, “During last 24 hours, 6 alleged sun stroke death cases have been reported by the Collectors. 4 sun stroke death cases have been confirmed and 12 cases were reported as not due to sun stroke death out of the list pending with the districts.”

“As cumulative, during this summer, 147 cases of alleged sun stroke death have been reported and 30 have been confirmed’ 20 cases are not due to sun stroke and 97 cases are pending with the Collectors for inquiry,” it added.