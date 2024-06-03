Sunstroke death rises in Odisha, toll mounted to 30

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Sunstroke death rises in Odisha
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The sunstroke death toll in Odisha due to intense heatwave condition risen to 30 today, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu.

In a press release, the SRC said, “During last 24 hours, 6 alleged sun stroke death cases have been reported by the Collectors. 4 sun stroke death cases have been confirmed and 12 cases were reported as not due to sun stroke death out of the list pending with the districts.”

“As cumulative, during this summer, 147 cases of alleged sun stroke death have been reported and 30 have been confirmed’ 20 cases are not due to sun stroke and 97 cases are pending with the Collectors for inquiry,” it added.

Also Read: Poll Victory Celebrations, Usage Of Firecrackers Banned In Puri

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11603 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.