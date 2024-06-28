Sundergarh woman gets life imprisonment along with lover for killing husband

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
woman gets life imprisonment for killing husband

Sundergarh: The Sundergarh district and sessions court today sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for killing her husband in 2013. The convicts have been identified as Situ Panda and lover Biswaranjan Gupta.

Apart from sentencing the duo to life imprisonment, the court also imposed fine of Rs 5,000 each. In default of the payment of the fine, they have to be in the jail for six months more.

Situ Panda and her lover Biswaranjan Gupta reportedly killed her husband Gatikrishna Purohit on October 19, 2013 at Brahmanpada under Sundergarh Town Police Station and buried the body in a bamboo forest under Hemagiri police station.

In course of investigation, police arrested Situ Panda and Biswaranjan Gupta for killing Gatikrishna Purohit. While conducting a hearing in the case, the court convicted the accused duo on the basis of the statements of 27 witnesses and scientific evidence.

The Sundergarh district and sessions court also ordered to pay Rs 10 lakh to the daughter of deceased Gatikrushna.

