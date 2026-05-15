Sundergarh: Pickup van driver beaten to death by group of truck drivers for causing minor accident

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Sundergarh: In a heart-wrenching incident, a pickup van driver was beaten to death by group of truck drivers for allegedly causing a minor accident in Odisha’ Sundargarh district today.

One Rajesh Munda of Sagarpali Khamar Pada in the district, who was driving a pickup vehicle, accidentally hit a trailer truck driver who was crossing the road near the Bhasma police station area in the district. Irked over the accident, a group of truck drivers gathered on the spot of accident immediately, and attacked Munda with iron rods and other deadly weapons leaving him critical.

Munda, who was profusely bleeding, was soon rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. However, the doctors pronounced him brought dead and informed the Bhasma police about it.

Later, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. They also detained as many as three trailer drivers for their involvement in the murder of Munda.

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Meanwhile, cops are interrogating the three drivers to know under what circumstances the accident occurred and who others are involved in the crime.

Munda’s family members also were informed about his unfortunate death in group attack and his body was also sent for postmortem.

Further probe is underway.