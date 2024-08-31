Sundergarh: BSF jawan dies after fire catches from lamp in Gujarat, 4 year old son narrowly escapes, watch

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident an Odia jawan from Sundergarh district died in a fire mishap in Gujarat recently. A native of Kenabheta village under Bonai Police limits in Sundergarh district of Odisha, he was posted in Gujarat.

The fire mishap reportedly took place after fire caught from a lamp. While the jawan’s wife also sustained severe burn injury due to this mishap, luckily their four year old son narrowly escaped.

The deceased BSF jawan has been identified as Titun Kumar Behera from Kenabheta.

After hearing about the sad demise of the jawan a pal of gloom has descended in Bonai area. His body was brought to his native village with due honour and was cremated in the burial place near the village in Sundergarh district.

As per reports, on last Rakhi Purnima day, when the jawan, his wife and four year old son were present at home, somehow a screen caught fire from a lamp.

As a result, he and his wife were charred. However, before things turned worse, the couple alerted their four year old son to escape for his life. Even the little boy did it and thus was saved.

The child reportedly rushed out of the house and informed the neighbors. After getting information from the child, they rushed to the house and rescued the couple. However, by then the jawan had been charred to death. His wife was sent to the hospital in a critical condition with severe burn injury.

While the jawan passed away on the night of 28th while he was under treatment.

However, the family informed that his wife is undergoing treatment.

The jawan was cremated at the cremation ground near Kenabheta village with due guard of honour. While the deceased’s jawan’s four year old son lighted the funeral pyre (gave mukhagni), this emotional scene filled eyes of everybody present there with tears.

Watch the video here: