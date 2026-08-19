Watch: Sundaragada schools closed on August 19 due to heavy rain

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Sundaragada: In view of the persistent heavy rainfall in Sundaragada district, all educational institutions of the district will remain shut on August 19.

The district administration has decided on the closure as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of students and to mitigate any inconvenience due to inclement weather.

The schools-including government-run schools, government-assisted schools and private schools-in Sundaragada district will remain closed, sources added.

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Other institutions in the order comprise Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

Multiple parts of the district, including Raurkela and Bonai were hit by downpours which caused waterlogging and normal movement was thrown out of gear.

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