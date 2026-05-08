Sundargarh: Man beaten to death by relative over past enmity

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Bonai: A man was beaten to death by his relative over past enmity in Sundargarh district of Odisha. This shocking incident took place in the Basargigada Munda Sahi under Koida police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Sadhu Munda.

According to police, Sadhu Munda and his relative named Roi Munda organized a feast on Thursday evening. While eating and drinking liquor together, a heated argument broke out between the two over past enmity.

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Meanwhile, the accused Roi Munda, allegedly attacked Sadhu Munda with a stick repeatedly causing fatal injuries to this head. Accordingly, Sadhu Munda reportedly died on spot.

After receiving the information, Koida police rushed to the spot. Police have started an investigation after recovering the body.