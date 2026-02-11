Sundargarh: Literature teacher arrested for sexually abusing 9th grade student

Advertisement

Bonai: In a shameful incident a teacher has been arrested in Sundargarh district of Odisha on the charge of sexually abusing a 9th grade girl student.

The accused teacher has been identified as Tapas Badai, the literature teacher of the Haladikudhar Govt High School.

As per the police complaint, the literature teacher llegedly sexually abused the girl not once, but multiple times. The incident took place in the Lahunipada area of ​​Sundargarh district. He was also intimidating the girl to not to disclose about the sexual abuse to anybody.

As per the allegations, he used to bring the student to Bonai on the pretext of correcting her Aadhaar. Later, he used to sexually ause her at his rented house. He used to threaten not to tell anyone. Today, after the student lodged a complaint at the police station, the accused teacher was arrested by the Lahunipada police.

Watch the vido here: